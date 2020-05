May 20 (Reuters) - Zenabis Global Inc:

* ZENABIS OBTAINS EU-GMP APPROVAL TO SUPPLY MEDICAL CANNABIS TO EUROPE AND AMENDMENTS TO HEALTH CANADA LICENSE

* ZENABIS GLOBAL INC - ANNOUNCING HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF ADDITIONAL GROWING AND PROCESSING AREAS AT ZENABIS LANGLEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)