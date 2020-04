April 30 (Reuters) - Zenabis Global Inc:

* ZENABIS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* ZENABIS GLOBAL INC - IF CANADA EMERGENCY WAGE SUBSIDY APPROVED, COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY $2 MILLION OF FUNDING

* ZENABIS GLOBAL INC - TO DATE, COMPANY HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO ITS FACILITIES' OPERATIONS