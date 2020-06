BRIEF-Zenabis Reports Term Sheet For Supply Of Medical Cannabis To German Market

June 5 (Reuters) - Zenabis Global Inc:

* ZENABIS ANNOUNCES TERM SHEET FOR THE SUPPLY OF MEDICAL CANNABIS TO THE GERMAN MARKET AND RECEIPT OF A LICENSE AMENDMENT FOR ZENABIS STELLARTON

* ZENABIS GLOBAL - ASSIGNED TERM SHEET WITH FARMAKO, TO ITS MALTESE-BASED EUROPEAN JOINT VENTURE, ZENPHARM

* ZENABIS GLOBAL INC - SHIPMENTS TO FARMAKO ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q4, 2020

* ZENABIS GLOBAL INC - ZENPHARM ANTICIPATES SUPPLYING CANNABIS OILS TO FARMAKO BEGINNING IN 2021