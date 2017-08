July 7 (Reuters) - ZENERGY AB:

* Signs Agreement With Wallenstam for Zip-Housing

* WALLENSTAM BUYS 91 RESIDENCES FOR A VALUE OF SEK 28 MILLION

* PRODUCTION TO START IN AUG. 2017, WITH DELIVERIES EXPECTED IN NOV. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)