March 18 (Reuters) - Zengame Technology Holding Ltd :

* FY NET PROFIT RMB160.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB108.8 MILLION

* OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE NOT ADVERSELY AFFECTED DURING YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019 AND UP TO DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT FROM COVID-19

* EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUE AND ACTIVE USERS IN JAN AND FEB VERSUS LAST YEAR