April 19 (Reuters) - Zenitas Healthcare Ltd:

* REAFFIRMS MARKET GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EBITDA OF $13 MILLION - $13.5 MILLION PRIOR TO MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS

* TO ACQUIRE 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF ORION SERVICES FOR $3.6M

* TO BUY 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF PADBURY FAMILY PRACTICE FOR $1.8 MILLION