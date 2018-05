May 1 (Reuters) - Zenitas Healthcare Ltd:

* AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE AUSTRALIAN HOME CARE SERVICES

* REAFFIRMS MARKET GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EBITDA OF $13-13.5M PRIOR TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS

* TO ALSO ACQUIRE BELEURA HEALTH SOLUTIONS

* POST ACQUISITIONS, SEES FY18 GROSS REVENUE (PRE CLINICIAN CONTRACTOR PAYMENTS) BASE OF $170M AND EBITDA OF $19.0M ON PROFORMA BASIS

* EXPECTED CASH PRICE OF $4 MILLION FOR AHCS ACQUISITION; ACQUISITION PRICE OF $2.4 MILLION FOR BELEURA ACQUISITION