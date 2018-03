March 12 (Reuters) - Zenith Bank Plc:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 203.46 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 156.75 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 257.99 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 240.18 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.45 NAIRA PER SHARE