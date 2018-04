April 19 (Reuters) - Zenith Bank PLC:

* Q1 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 54 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 44.20 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME OF 95.8 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 70.60 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: goo.gl/UXhMZ9 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)