BRIEF-Zenith Energy Announces Update On Proposed Indonesian Acquisition

May 16 (Reuters) - Zenith Energy Ltd:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF AN OIL PRODUCTION ASSET LOCATED IN INDONESIA

* COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE BY JUNE 15, 2018

* TO FURTHER EXAMINE CERTAIN AREAS OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION THAT REQUIRE CLARITY TO SATISFY COMPANY’S STRINGENT DUE DILIGENCE REQUIREMENTS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO DEFER A DECISION ON WHETHER TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED ACQUISITION UNTIL SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)