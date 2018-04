April 10 (Reuters) - Zenith Energy Ltd:

* 21 WELL WORKOVER IN ZARDAB FIELD COMMENCED ON APRIL 9, 2018.

* TIME RECORD HIGH SINCE ZENITH BEGAN OPERATIONS IN AZERBAIJAN.

* AZERBAIJAN UNIT GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY US$490,000 FOR ITS OIL PRODUCTION DURING MONTH OF MARCH 2018

* IN 31 PRODUCTION WELLS IN MURADHKHANLI AND JAFARLI OILFIELDS THAT WERE PERFORMING UNECONOMICALLY