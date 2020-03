March 30 (Reuters) - Zenith Minerals Ltd:

* CHAIRMAN MIKE JOYCE DUE FOR RE-ELECTION BY ROTATION AT ZENITH’S AGM SCHEDULED FOR LATE NOVEMBER 2020, ADVISED HE WILL BE RETIRING

* RECENTLY ENACTED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS HAVE LED CO TO POSTPONE DRILL TESTING OF RED MOUNTAIN GOLD TARGET IN QUEENSLAND IN SHORT TERM