March 21 (Reuters) - Zensar Technologies Ltd:

* SAYS ‍ENTERED DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTS FOR ACQUISITION OF CYNOSURE INTERFACE SOLUTIONS

* SAYS COST OF ACQUISITION IN CASH AND NOT EXCEEDING 130 MILLION RUPEES

* SAYS CO EXPECTS TO CLOSE DEAL WITHIN 3 MONTHS

* UNIT IN US ‍TO BUY CYNOSURE INC USA FOR ABOUT $31 MILLION