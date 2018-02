Feb 20 (Reuters) - Zensho Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in two units, ZENSHO DO BRASIL COMERCIO DE ALIMENTOS LTDA. and ZENSHO FOOD DE MEXICO S.A. DE C.V. to unit Zensho USA Corporation, for 2.83 billion yen in total, effective May

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cYxgWt

