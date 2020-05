BRIEF-Zentalis Pharma Announces $20 Mln Series A Financing To Establish A Chinese Joint Venture, Zentera Therapeutics

May 20 (Reuters) - Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES $20 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING TO ESTABLISH A CHINESE JOINT VENTURE, ZENTERA THERAPEUTICS

* ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS - PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE 3 CANCER THERAPIES DISCOVERED BY CO

* ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PROCEEDS FROM SERIES A FINANCING WILL BE USED TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE POTENTIAL FUTURE CANDIDATES IN CHINA

* ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTHONY SUN, MD, CEO OF ZENTALIS, WILL SERVE AS CEO OF ZENTERA