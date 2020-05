May 28 (Reuters) - Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS AND TAVROS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PLATFORM COLLABORATION TO DISCOVER NEXT GENERATION TARGETED SMALL MOLECULE THERAPIES

* ZENTALIS PHARM - APPLY TAVROS’ FUNCTIONAL GENOMIC DISCOVERY PLATFORM TO DEVELOP SMALL MOLECULE DRUG CANDIDATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: