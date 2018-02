Feb 14 (Reuters) - Zenyatta Ventures Ltd:

* ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD. RESPONDS TO SHAREHOLDER MEETING REQUISITION

* ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD - ‍RECEIVED A REQUISITION TO HOLD A MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO REPLACE CERTAIN DIRECTORS​

* ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD - ‍BOARD IS REVIEWING SUFFICIENCY AND BASIS OF REQUISITION​

* ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD - ‍MEMBERS OF BOARD ARE “WILLING TO MEET” WITH CERTAIN INDIVIDUALS OF THE “DISSIDENT GROUP” TO DISCUSS ANY GRIEVANCES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: