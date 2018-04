BRIEF-Zenyatta’S Board Of Directors Announces Changes In Executive Roles As Part Of The Strategic Business Plan

April 17 (Reuters) - Zenyatta Ventures Ltd:

* ZENYATTA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN EXECUTIVE ROLES AS PART OF THE STRATEGIC BUSINESS PLAN

* ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD - AUBREY EVELEIGH WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CEO

* ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD - EVELEIGH WILL REMAIN AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD

* ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD - APPOINTMENT OF KEITH MORRISON TO ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN