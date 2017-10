Sept 12 (Reuters) - ZETADISPLAY:

* ACQUIRES NORWEGIAN LIVEQUBE AND BROADENS ITS RANGE OF STREAMED AND CUSTOMER-ADAPTED MUSIC

* ‍ACQUISITION OF LIVEQUBE IS TAKING PLACE THROUGH ACQUISITION BY ZETADISPLAY OF ALL OF SHARES IN LIVEQUBE

* ACQUISITION TO TAKE PLACE IN EXCHANGE FOR PAYMENT IN CASH OF MNOK 10.1 PLUS COMPENSATION FOR NET CASH ON ACCOUNT OF C MNOK 3.8​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS BEING FINANCED WITH LIQUID FUNDS AND LOANS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)