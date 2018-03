March 16 (Reuters) - ZETADISPLAY AB:

* REG-ZETADISPLAY IS STRENGTHENING ITS ORGANISATION FOR CONTINUED GROWTH AND APPOINTS OLA BURMARK AS NEW CFO

* ‍OLA BURMARK WILL TAKE UP POSITION NOT LATER THAN 1 JUNE 2018.​

* ‍PAULA HJERTBERG, COMPANY'S CURRENT CFO, WILL ASSUME POSITION AS GROUP REPORTING OFFICER​