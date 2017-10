Oct 30 (Reuters) - ZETADISPLAY AB:

* ZETADISPLAY: DECIDES ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR FINANCING THE ACQUISITION OF QYN BV

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL SHARES IN QYN BV FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF SEK 82.3 MILLION​

* DECIDED TO ISSUE NO MORE THAN 5,176,000 ORDINARY SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO NOT MORE THAN ABOUT SEK 80 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)