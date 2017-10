Oct 27 (Reuters) - ZETADISPLAY AB:

* ‍SIGNED NEW FINANCING AGREEMENT WHICH REDUCES AVERAGE INTEREST RATE TO ABOUT 2.0 % AND RELEASES SEK 53 MILLION IN LIQUIDITY​

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH A NORDIC BANK REGARDING REFINANCING OF LOANS​

* ‍NEW AGREEMENT INVOLVES LOANS TOTALLING SEK 120 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)