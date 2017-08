June 20 (Reuters) - ZETADISPLAY AB:

* ZETADISPLAY SIGNS A NEW AGREEMENT WITH FINNAVIA IN FINLAND

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH FINNAVIA REGARDING OF DELIVERY OF 183 DIGITAL SIGNAGE MONITORS.​

THIS AGREEMENT HAS BEEN MADE SEPARATELY APART FROM DIGITAL SIGNAGE AGREEMENT SIGNED BY PARTIES 2016