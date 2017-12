Dec 8 (Reuters) - Zetadisplay Ab:

* ZETADISPLAY: FINLAND HAS SIGNED A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WORTH SEK 3 MILLION

* ‍ZETADISPLAY ESTIMATES VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 3 MILLION OVER A THREE-YEAR PERIOD.​

* ‍FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR DELIVERY OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE TO A FOOD MANUFACTURER WITH A NUMBER OF OWN BRANDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)