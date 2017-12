Dec 4 (Reuters) - ZETT CORP :

* Says it plans to take over business from SHIURASPORTS Co Ltd, which is located in Osaka and mainly engaged in wholesale and manufacture of general sporting goods, on March 31, 2018

* Transaction amount will be based on the valuation of the inventory on March 31, 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HmCW4c

