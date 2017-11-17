BRIEF-Zetta Jet says hopes to emerge from Chapter 11 in Feb 2018​

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Zetta Jet :
* Says existing lessor Scout Aviation II, LLC has committed to provide up to $8.5 million in post-petition financing
* Says hopes to emerge from Chapter 11 in February 2018
* Says scout Aviation will sponsor company’s restructuring plan, acting as a stalking horse bidder
* Says financing will enable co to satisfy customary obligations associated with daily operations
* Says intends to file a motion seeking approval of bidding procedures shortly as required under chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: