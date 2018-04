April 26 (Reuters) - Zevin Asset Management LLC:

* ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC

* ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT - PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN'S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE Source text: (bit.ly/2I3YNTO) Further company coverage: