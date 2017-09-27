FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ZH International announces acquisition of stake in Honor Challenge Investment
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-ZH International announces acquisition of stake in Honor Challenge Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ZH International Holdings Ltd

* Co and Huang entered into agreement

* Company to acquire entire issued share capital of Honor Challenge Investment Ltd for HK$1.06 billion

* Consideration will be settled by way of allotment and issue of 4.21 billion consideration shares at issue price of HK$0.223 per consideration share

* Consideration to be settled by issue of convertible bonds in principal amount of HK$121.7 million by co to vendor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

