BRIEF-Zh International says Henan Xinghan makes three successful bids for land use rights
September 20, 2017 / 3:04 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Zh International says Henan Xinghan makes three successful bids for land use rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Zh International Holdings Ltd

* Henan xinghan, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, made three successful bids for land use rights

* Bid for transfer of state-owned land use rights at consideration of RMB106.2 million, RMB65.3 million and RMB130.5 million respectively

* Unit made bids through listing for sale process in auction held by dengfeng bureau of land and resources for transfer of state-owned land use rights

* Zensun entered into three loan agreements with Henan Xinghan

* Proceeds from financial assistance will be used to finance acquisitions and development of land parcels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

