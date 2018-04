April 12 (Reuters) - ZH International Holdings Ltd :

* UNIT HENAN HUAFU MADE SUCCESSFUL BID FOR LAND USE RIGHTS OF LAND PARCEL AT CONSIDERATION OF RMB610.1 MILLION

* ZENSUN TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO HENAN HUAFU IN AMOUNT OF RMB610.1 FOR THE LAND PARCEL