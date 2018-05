May 17 (Reuters) - One Horizon Group Inc:

* ZHANMING WU SAYS ON MAY 14, NOTIFIED ONE HORIZON GROUP OF HIS EXERCISE OF HIS RIGHT TO APPOINT 4 MEMBERS TO ONE HORIZON’S BOARD

* ZHANMING WU REPORTS 42.6 PERCENT STAKE IN ONE HORIZON GROUP INC AS OF MAY 14, 2018 - SEC FILING

* ZHANMING WU - HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 45.1 PERCENT STAKE IN ONE HORIZON GROUP INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018