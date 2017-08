July 17(Reuters) - Zhejiang Asia Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Co Ltd

* Sees H1 2017 net profit will decrease by 40 percent to increase by 10 percent, pr will be 59.6 million yuan to 109.3 million yuan

* Says H1 2016 net profit was 99.3 million yuan

* Says increased research and development costs and decreased gross margin as main reasons for the forecast

