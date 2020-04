BRIEF-Zhejiang CONBA Pharma's Controlling Shareholder Agrees To Sell 20% Stake

April 2 (Reuters) - Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL 533.5 MILLION SHARES, OR 20% STAKE, IN THE COMPANY AT 6.5 YUAN ($0.9163) PER SHARE TO ZHEJIANG TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE & HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP CO LTD

* SAYS ZHEJIANG TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE & HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP WILL BECOME ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AFTER THE TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: reurl.cc/NjpVzk Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0939 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)