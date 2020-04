April 30 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO CUT A-SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT SIZE TO 909.4 MILLION YUAN ($128.96 million) FROM 1.1 BILLION YUAN PREVIOUSLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2xidf9U Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0518 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)