Feb 16 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* RECEIVES APPROVAL TO START SELLING FAVIPIRAVIR AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS - COMPANY FILING

* SAYS MUST STILL CONTINUE CLINICAL TRIALS AFTER FAVIPIRAVIR HITS MARKET AS POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT - COMPANY FILING