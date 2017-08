July 26 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co Ltd

* Says outstanding accounts receivable from LeEco unit was 367.5 million yuan ($54.42 million) in H1

* Says it is negotiating with the LeEco unit regarding accounts receivable, expects to come to an agreement in Q3

