Nov 10 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT CLARIFIES ONLINE REPORTS ON HUAHAI BEING INVOLVED IN MANUFACTURING RAW MATERIALS CONTAINING NDEA IMPURITIES THAT PROMPTED SANDOZ TO RECALL A BATCH OF ITS LOSARTAN POTASSIUM HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE TABLETS

* SAYS THE REPORTS WERE VAGUE AND DID NOT CLEARLY STATE THE FACTS,WHICH HAS MISLED INVESTORS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qBM7M3 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)