May 13 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS NOVARTIS’ SANDOZ AND ITS SIX AFFILIATES INITIATED ARBITRATION AGAINST COMPANY ON VALSARTAN ISSUES

* SAYS THERE ARE UNCERTAINTIES IN THE ARBITRATION RESULTS, CO CANNOT PREDICT THE IMPACT ON ITS PROFITS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2T1jZke Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)