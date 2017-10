Sept 23 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products Co Ltd :

* Says it signed agreement and jointly plans a Lishui-based food JV worth 12 million yuan with partners

* Says it will invest 6.1 million yuan to hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aRDtZB

