Nov 28 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Corp Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT OF LAND COMPENSATION OF 198.5 MILLION YUAN, SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON NOV 29 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BjTnQ2; bit.ly/2AbTpfV Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)