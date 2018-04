April 25 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT ON AUTO PARTS PRODUCTION PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT OF 740 MILLION YUAN ($117.14 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qX6xjf Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)