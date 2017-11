Nov 21 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder and parties acting in concert will sell 5.6 percent stake in the co for 356.4 million yuan to an individual, and decrease stake in the co to 44.6 percent from 50.2 percent

* Says the individual, Luo Yuefang will increase stake in the co to 5.6 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/KY5SgA; goo.gl/SqqRRC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)