Feb 17 (Reuters) - Zhejiang New Century Hotel Management Co Ltd:

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC HAS A SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS IN LATE JAN, FEB 2020

* EPIDEMIC EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY AFFECT GROUP’S OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR

* TO TAKE MEASURES SUCH AS FREE REFUND, EXEMPTION OF MANAGEMENT FEES

* TO TAKE PROPER HANDLING OF REQUISITIONED, CLOSED HOTELS OPERATED OR MANAGED MAINLY IN ZHEJIANG, JIANGSU, ANHUI