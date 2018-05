May 2 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Semir Garment Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO BUY FRANCE'S SOFIZA SAS FOR ABOUT 110 MILLION EUROS ($132.07 million) IN ORDER TO ACQUIRE KIDILIZ'S ASSETS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FAmTTv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8329 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)