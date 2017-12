Dec 15 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON DEC 18 AFTER RESPONDING TO SHANGHAI EXCHANGE AND REGULATOR‘S QUERIES REGARDING ITS EYE DROP PRODUCTS

* SAYS IT HAS NOT HALTED PRODUCTION, THOUGH SALES OF ITS EYE PRODUCTS WILL BE AFFECTED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kxDiiX; bit.ly/2kwyiuV Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)