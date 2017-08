Aug 9 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Shengda Bio-Pharm Co Ltd

* says it aims to raise up to up to 301.8 million yuan ($45.07 million) in initial Shanghai share offering at 15.09 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2uETjGV ($1 = 6.6957 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)