BRIEF-Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Updates On New Contracts

April 1 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co Ltd:

* ZHEJIANG TENGY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY- FROM 1 JAN-31 MAR, CO ENTERED NEW CONTRACTS FOR NEW POLLUTION PREVENTION PROJECTS WORTH ABOUT RMB46.3 MILLION

* ZHEJIANG TENGY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY- DECREASE OF TOTAL SECURED CONTRACTS DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* ZHEJIANG TENGY ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY-1 JAN TO 31 MAR BIDDING OF NEW TENDERS FOR NEW POLLUTION PREVENTION PROJECTS FOR ABOUT RMB10.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: