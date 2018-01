Jan 18 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT, OWNER PROBED BY SECURITIES REGULATOR FOR POSSIBLE VIOLATIONS OF INFORMATION DISCLOSURE

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON JAN 19 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rjsvQc; bit.ly/2DqV7vD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)