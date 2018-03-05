FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre says loans dispute related lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5(Reuters) - Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd

* Says a Shanghai-based investment management firm (plaintiff) filed a lawsuit against the co, three Shanghai-based firms and an individual, regarding loans dispute

* Says plaintiff requested the co and three Shanghai-based firms to pay 20 million yuan and related interest, lawyer fee of 500,000 yuan and insurance expenses of 55,000 yuan to plaintiff and asked the individual to bear joint liquidated liability

* Says plaintiff requested five defendants to jointly burden lawsuit related costs

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Nri3Md

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

