January 15, 2018 / 6:41 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre unit plans financial leasing for 100 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15(Reuters) - Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned unit Jiangsu ZhiHang New Energy Co Ltd plans to sell partial equipment to a Xuzhou-based leasing company to finance 100 million yuan

* Says unit will lease the equipment back after the transaction, with term of three years and interest rate of 6.2 percent per annum

* Says co will provide guarantee for the unit’s financial leasing

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9Kt3hm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

